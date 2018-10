Former Iranian President Quotes Tupac's Lyrics to Attack US, Leaves Twitterati in Disbelief

One of the main objectives of the #BlackPantherParty was feeding the hungry; which did not sit well with the #UnitedStatesGovernment . #BrotherHuey #October15



" It's time to fight back that's what Huey said. Two shots in the dark, now Huey's dead"

— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) October 15, 2018



Mahmoud Ahmadinejad may have served eight years as the President of Iran, but the former Iranian chief has a habit of stirring up controversy time and again. Remember when he called homosexuality an 'ugly deed' or when he denied the holocaust ? This time he has done it again by quoting slain US rapper Tupac Shakur to attack the US.To mark the 52nd anniversary of the Black Panther Party, the former Iran prez tweeted lyrics from the late rapper's song "Changes".The Black Panther Party was founded in 1966 in California by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale to patrol African-American neighbourhoods and protect the residents from acts of police brutality.Ahmadinejad took to his Twitter account and wrote: "It's time to fight back that's what Huey said. Two shots in the dark, now Huey's dead."While it is not clear what Ahmadinejad actually wanted to say in his tweet, but given his history, (he has previously accused the US of orchestrating the 9/11 attacks . He has also spoken of ' conspiracy theories ' about former US president George W Bush and Osama Bin Laden being friends) it is pretty clear the former Iranian president isn't fond of the US. However, his tweet was enough to rile up Twitter as users were in disbelief that Ahmadinejad had actually quoted a Tupac (2Pac) song.Of course, there were memes.Rapper Tupac’s parents were active members of the Black Panther movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s and his songs often dealt with racism and the struggles of the black community.