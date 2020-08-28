BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Former Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein is for $20 on 'Sale' on Shopping Website, Internet is Amused

The ad had the netizens baffled.

The shopping website has listed former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein for sale. What’s more interesting is the fact that one can buy him online for just $20.

Shopping ads while browsing the Internet are a normal sight. While everything and anything is available online these days, what’s up for sale on an online website Wish will leave you speechless.

The shopping website has listed former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein for sale. What’s more interesting is the fact that one can buy him online for just $20 (approx. Rs 1,500) after availing a discount. The unusual ad has definitely caught the attention of the netizens, who are putting up the screenshots of the ad for the leader who was executed.

The ad came with the caption, “Enjoy much cheaper items sold by Wish. don't miss 60-80% OFF store prices.” A user posted it online, writing, “Who wants to buy Saddam Hussein for $20?”

This listing also made Saddam Hussein the star on Twitter as he started trending suddenly. A user shared a screenshot of his trending wall, writing, “Not going to lie, didn’t think I’d ever see a day when the top 2 trends were Roy Keane and Saddam Hussein. But I suppose this is 2020”.

Another wrote, “Can’t believe the US spent all that time going after Saddam Hussein when they could have ordered him off Wish for $20”.

Interestingly, the ‘item’ has been purchased by more than ten people. The description read, “Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein following his capture was reproduced on Premium Heavy Stock Paper which captures all of the vivid colors and details of the original... This print is ready for hanging or framing”.

