Former Masterchef Judge George Shares Throwback Photo with Hrithik Roshan, Calls Him 'Gentleman'

2020 has been weird, and it doesn't seem to stop.

Recently, chef George Calombaris, who is best known as the witty and fun judge from popular cooking show Masterchef Australia, shared a throwback photo with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, leaving most fans stumped!

Calombaris took to Instagram to share two rather blurry photos of him with Hrithik taken at what appears to be a nightclub. In the caption, he wrote that he met the actor 10 years ago at a Bollywood party when Calombaris had travelled to India for the first time. Sarcastically, he adds that Hrithik seems to be struggling for Instagram followers. Hrithik has more than 32 million followers on Instgaram whereas Calombaris has around 720k followers He then ends the post by calling Hrithik a "gentleman."

"BT. That night was little bit of a blur. My first trip to India. 10 years ago. I met this guy @hrithikroshan at a Bollywood party. I just checked and I think he is struggling on Insta followers! He was a gentleman," he wrote in the caption.

In early 2019, it had been announced that the dynamic trio who made Masterchef Australia the show it is today - Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan - will not be returning to the show's next season. Back then, rumours suggested that Calombaris getting embroiled in a pay scandal at his restaurant could be the reason.

In July last year, several unions had demanded that Calombaris be sacked from his position as the judge on Masterchef Australia since it was discovered that he had been underpaying the staff at his restaurants by 8 million.