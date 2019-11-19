Former McDonald’s Employee Confesses to Giving Extra Nuggets to Customers for Almost 2 Years

Not all heroes wear capes, some just have tags!

This is what best defines a former employee of McDonald who is being hailed as a hero on social media for a very noble deed—giving out extra nuggets.

Hailed as ‘McHero’, Cody Bondarchuk confessed that he put an extra nugget in almost every 10-piece chicken nugget order.

He took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter, to admit to his action.

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

He wrote, “I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made”. This was a very significant act of kindness for netizens who hailed him as the "Robin Hood of McNuggets".

Since Cody shared his story, the tweet went viral almost instantly. His tweet has been liked over 897 thousand times and retweeted over 79 thousand times.

Getting emotional after Cody’s contribution to the society, one user commented, “You sir are a true angel”. Another user shared another anecdote by writing, “You are an every day hero. It’s these little things that can give people a lift! There’s a really nice lady who works my town’s McD drivethrough and she has been called out in my huge moms fb group as having flipped many bad days—People have gifted her little surprises too.”

Indeed, we all need this ‘McHero’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.