Former MP Minister Makes Son Clean Garbage for Misbehaving With Police During Lockdown

For a former Madhya Pradesh minister's son, the age-old 'jaanta nahi mera baap kaun (You don't know who my father is)' didn't quite work.

While more often than not we hear stories about politicians and their children abusing their position of privilege, a recent incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh was about punishment.

Former minister and a BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Pradhmun Singh Tomar was at the heart of things and took his son Ripudaman to task for his misconduct with policemen.

According to a report in the Times of India, Ripudaman was made to clean garbage on Friday along with municipality workers for an hour as ‘punishment’ and expression of regret for his ‘misconduct’ with policemen deployed in the fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, Ripudaman was filmed going around the town without a mask and misbehaving with the local police who pulled him up on Thursday afternoon.





This is how #IndiaFightsCOVID19 !

Ripudaman,son of former MP minister Pradumna Singh Tomar, threatens policemen to be ready to face dire consequences when he was stopped for not wearing mask in public place at Gwalior. @JM_Scindia @News18India @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/z1F7zwEWVE

— Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaBpl) April 30, 2020

He had called someone over phone and said, "Call this constable to the bungalow and tell me who I am."

There was an uproar as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media.

In the evening, former minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar took his son to the same place and apologized to the policemen and paid a fine.