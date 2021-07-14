Former NASA Scientist Develops Cost-effective Sensors to Improve Farm Produce

A former NASA scientist Parag Narvekar has developed sensors to improve farm produce for farmers in Nashik, Maharashtra. He claims that new sensors will help farmers understand the weather and regulate their use of irrigation and fertilisers. According to Narvekar, the new sensors are more cost-effective than the already existing ones. “We have developed sensors of Rs 10,000 that earlier cost Rs 1.5 lakh,” Narvekar told news agency ANI.

A resident of Nashik, Narvekar runs a company Sensartics that develops weather sensors and offers cost-effective solutions to farmers. Narvekar’s company has also joined hands in the past with other organisations to provide solutions to local farmers’ problems. In February this year, Sensartics collaborated with Sahyadri Farmers Producers Company (FPC) to install sensors in Nashik’s grape farms to protect the farmers from losing their produce because of odd weather. The team installs sensors at the root zone levels of the plants. These sensors measured temperature, soil moisture and soil electrical conductivity. Sensors placed in the canopies measured humidity and leaf wetness other than temperature.

Narvekar is an alumnus of IIT Bombay where he also worked as a research assistant. After that, he went to Germany for his PhD in microwave remote sensing from the University of Bremen. During this time he was also working as a visiting scientist at the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2011, he joined NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories where he developed real-time algorithms for radar satellites that monitored agriculture and water resources. Narvekar returned to India in 2016 and joined the Indian Institute of Science as a visiting scientist. In 2017, he started his own company Sensartics in Nashik.

Narvekar, with his team at Sensartics, has also developed village level local weather stations that can provide accurate weather forecasts useful for the local farmers. According to a Marathi agriculture magazine Agrowon, the efforts of Narvekar and his company have brought state-of-the-art meteorological stations within the reach of farmers.

