1-min read

Former Pakistan Cricketer Wasim Akram Takes up #FaceAppChallenge But Not Everyone is Impressed

Cricketing legend Wasim Akram too joined the trend as he took to Twitter to share a 'before and after' image of him using the #FaceAppChallenge.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Former Pakistan Cricketer Wasim Akram Takes up #FaceAppChallenge But Not Everyone is Impressed
Image tweeted by Wasim Akram.
It seems the FaceApp challenge is here to stay. After fans recreated images of their favourite cricketing superstars and actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted images of their ripped sixty-year-olds, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram too joined the trend on Twitter by sharing a 'before and after' image of him using the FaceApp challenge.

FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017. While the filter applied wrinkles and grey hair to photos earlier, it has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically.

Taking to Twitter, Akram posted, "Not bad for an old fella. Phew #20yearsFromNow #HopefullyNotEarlier #FaceAppIsNtTooBad"

In the two images that Akram Posted, one can see him as he is now, and another, where he sporting white hair and wrinkles on his face.

The post, which has already received 14 thousand likes, saw netizens putting forward a range of comments for the cricketer ranging from adulation to funny comments as well.

Here's what they wrote:

Apart from Wasim Akram, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan too happily jumped in on the trend and took to their Instagram. Chahal posted a pic of himself using the viral app and captioned it, "Old is Gold".

View this post on Instagram

Old is Gold 😂 #2060

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

