Former Pakistan Cricketer Wasim Akram Takes up #FaceAppChallenge But Not Everyone is Impressed

It seems the FaceApp challenge is here to stay. After fans recreated images of their favourite cricketing superstars and actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted images of their ripped sixty-year-olds, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram too joined the trend on Twitter by sharing a 'before and after' image of him using the FaceApp challenge.

FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017. While the filter applied wrinkles and grey hair to photos earlier, it has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically.

Taking to Twitter, Akram posted, "Not bad for an old fella. Phew #20yearsFromNow #HopefullyNotEarlier #FaceAppIsNtTooBad"

In the two images that Akram Posted, one can see him as he is now, and another, where he sporting white hair and wrinkles on his face.

The post, which has already received 14 thousand likes, saw netizens putting forward a range of comments for the cricketer ranging from adulation to funny comments as well.

Here's what they wrote:

Almost a clone of the Pakistani thespian, Mr. Javed! — Manish Pahuja (@Mpahuja03) July 19, 2019

Evergreen waseem bhai ❤️🇵🇰age is just number 😀😊 — Haris Rauf (@HarisRofficial) July 17, 2019

Wait, you look the same in both; just the hair is white in one. — karachi feminist (@oil_is_opium) July 17, 2019

Looks like Javed sheikh 😂❣🔥 — Talha (@talhajameel7) July 17, 2019

Which one is original? 😉 — Aapa (@Aap_Ki_Aapa) July 17, 2019

Hope you will buy different glasses in 20 years. — Zaarib.W (@WZaarib) July 17, 2019

Apart from Wasim Akram, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan too happily jumped in on the trend and took to their Instagram. Chahal posted a pic of himself using the viral app and captioned it, "Old is Gold".