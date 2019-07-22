Former Pakistan Cricketer Wasim Akram Takes up #FaceAppChallenge But Not Everyone is Impressed
Cricketing legend Wasim Akram too joined the trend as he took to Twitter to share a 'before and after' image of him using the #FaceAppChallenge.
Image tweeted by Wasim Akram.
It seems the FaceApp challenge is here to stay. After fans recreated images of their favourite cricketing superstars and actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted images of their ripped sixty-year-olds, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram too joined the trend on Twitter by sharing a 'before and after' image of him using the FaceApp challenge.
FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017. While the filter applied wrinkles and grey hair to photos earlier, it has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically.
Taking to Twitter, Akram posted, "Not bad for an old fella. Phew #20yearsFromNow #HopefullyNotEarlier #FaceAppIsNtTooBad"
Not bad for an old fella 😅 Phew #20yearsFromNow #HopefullyNotEarlier #FaceAppIsNtTooBad pic.twitter.com/1y7UZGvNZA— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 17, 2019
In the two images that Akram Posted, one can see him as he is now, and another, where he sporting white hair and wrinkles on his face.
The post, which has already received 14 thousand likes, saw netizens putting forward a range of comments for the cricketer ranging from adulation to funny comments as well.
Here's what they wrote:
Almost a clone of the Pakistani thespian, Mr. Javed!— Manish Pahuja (@Mpahuja03) July 19, 2019
Evergreen waseem bhai ❤️🇵🇰age is just number 😀😊— Haris Rauf (@HarisRofficial) July 17, 2019
Wait, you look the same in both; just the hair is white in one.— karachi feminist (@oil_is_opium) July 17, 2019
Looks like Javed sheikh 😂❣🔥— Talha (@talhajameel7) July 17, 2019
Which one is original? 😉— Aapa (@Aap_Ki_Aapa) July 17, 2019
Hope you will buy different glasses in 20 years.— Zaarib.W (@WZaarib) July 17, 2019
Apart from Wasim Akram, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan too happily jumped in on the trend and took to their Instagram. Chahal posted a pic of himself using the viral app and captioned it, "Old is Gold".
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
- Little Girl's 'Ground Report' on Waterlogging in Haryana is Going Viral on Twitter
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi