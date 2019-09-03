Former Pakistan Envoy to India Mistakes Adult Film Actor for Kashmiri Man, Gets Trolled

Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Monday, made an embarrassing goof-up in an attempt to convince the public that the Kashmiris on the other side of the Line of Control were being shot down by pellet guns.

Except, the picture that he tweeted was that of popular adult film industry actor and YouTuber Johnny Sins.

Twitterati, of course, did not let go of the opportunity to create memes out of this faux pas after Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat published screenshots of the post from her account.

@abasitpak1 the moron from Pakistan who accused @DeShobhaa of betraying India now thinks @JohnnySins is a pellet gun victm in Kashmir. Pakistan is run by Jokers https://t.co/DWm8v9GsAY — KamDev Baba (@TheKamDevBaba) September 3, 2019

She underlined “Abdul Basit retweeted” in red and remarked, “Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really.”

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

The post also asked everyone to “pray for Johnny Sins” and proceeded with the most clichéd forward trope of all time: 1 like = 1 prayer.

Hey @JohnnySinsPleased to know that you are some Yousuf from Anantnag, Kashmir, India. Pakistani diplomat told us that you are.. WTF, literally!! Should we start a One RT = One prayer for you now?Link - https://t.co/IeNjKH3ZVZ pic.twitter.com/gyMv3OXrh7 — मोदी-भक्त (@TheBJPian) September 3, 2019

Ex Pak High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit twitted image of porn movie star @JohnnySins & claiming he is Yousuf from Anantnag,#Jammu & #Kashmir who got blind by a pellet injury@abasitpak1 ,like #PakArmy Your bullets are also hitting 2 feet above the actual target.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/o135iSxWsI — Bisma Nazir (@BismaNazir6) September 3, 2019

The original tweet tagged to ex-envoy and carrying Sins' photo seemingly from an adult film was captioned, "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision from pellet... pls raise your voice (sic)."

When @abasitpak1 Tweeted @JohnnySins’s pic today, we had a laugh but missed a crucial point. Kashmir, for even an educated Pakistani, is like blood to a Piranha. Basit did not pause to check. Years of training as a diplomat went out of the window. The Jihadi took over. pic.twitter.com/Koxm0k2CpJ — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) September 2, 2019

I am also requesting him for look at this serious issue! https://t.co/750bWNCw7T — Prabhat Sharma (@Prashaforever) September 2, 2019

Kya yaar....Bechare @abasitpak1 ki majboori samjho...Agar woh Johny Sins ko pehchan leta to tum sab kamine usko THARKI boltey...Agar nahi pehchane to tum waise hi uski ley rahe ho...Banda kare toh kare kya!! #Kashmir #Pakistan #Article370 pic.twitter.com/FmrwuMrpIh — #Halkat Hateli (@MaaKePakode) September 2, 2019

This comes days after Pakistan senator Rehman Malik, the former Interior Minister of Pakistan in an attempt to bash the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A tagged Uno, the game instead of UNO, as in United Nations Organisation on Twitter.

