2-min read

Former Pakistan Envoy to India Mistakes Adult Film Actor for Kashmiri Man, Gets Trolled

Ex-Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit found himself in a spot when he shared an adult film actor's photo mistaking him for a pellet gun victim from Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Former Pakistan Envoy to India Mistakes Adult Film Actor for Kashmiri Man, Gets Trolled
File photo of Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit.
Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Monday, made an embarrassing goof-up in an attempt to convince the public that the Kashmiris on the other side of the Line of Control were being shot down by pellet guns.

Except, the picture that he tweeted was that of popular adult film industry actor and YouTuber Johnny Sins.

Twitterati, of course, did not let go of the opportunity to create memes out of this faux pas after Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat published screenshots of the post from her account.

She underlined “Abdul Basit retweeted” in red and remarked, “Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really.”

The post also asked everyone to “pray for Johnny Sins” and proceeded with the most clichéd forward trope of all time: 1 like = 1 prayer.

The original tweet tagged to ex-envoy and carrying Sins' photo seemingly from an adult film was captioned, "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision from pellet... pls raise your voice (sic)."

This comes days after Pakistan senator Rehman Malik, the former Interior Minister of Pakistan in an attempt to bash the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A tagged Uno, the game instead of UNO, as in United Nations Organisation on Twitter.

