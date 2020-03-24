'Former PSA Political Detinue': Omar Abdullah Changes Twitter Bio, Ruffles Netizens

Released after nearly eight months of detention, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah seemed to be out to make a point on social media on Tuesday. After posting a series of tweets in which he thanked those who stood by him during the period and also cheekily offered quarantine tips amid widespread coronavirus lockdown, Abdullah has now modified his Twitter bio. It now starts with describing the leader as a "former PSA political detinue".

For those of you wondering if Abdullah did a Shashi Tharoor, detinue refers to the "crime of wrongful detention of goods or personal possessions".

The modified bio, which now reads, 'Former PSA Political detinue, former CM of J&K state, former Union Minister, former MP, former MLA. Vice President JKNC’, went viral on Twitter with many sharing it on their timelines.





Soon after his release from near 8 month long detention @OmarAbdullah changed to his twitter bio as Former PSA detinue.

— Nazir Masoodi (@nazir_masoodi) March 24, 2020

Some ridiculed the number of times the word "former" was used in the bio.







Quarantine Day 5:- There are five FORMERs in @OmarAbdullah Bio

— عبدلشکور Abdul Shakoor (@shakoorwani) March 24, 2020

Others found it "interesting".





Interesting bio of ex-J&K's ex-CM @OmarAbdullah : Former PSA political detinue... pic.twitter.com/zHf9hyym0w

— Rajendra P Misra (@MisraRajendra72) March 24, 2020

Even the Bharatiya Janata Party's Twitter handle took a dig at the bio.



.@OmarAbdullah ji has changed his Twitter bio to "former PSA political detinue". Governor Satya Pal Malik ji was right months ago when he said "jitni dair andar rahenge utna faayda hoga". — Altaf Bukhari (@BJP4Altaf) March 24, 2020



However, some remained unimpressed by the move.





Omar Abdullah adds "Former political PSA detinue " in his Twitter bio as he walks out from detention centre.He thinks he has done something extraordinary.Lemme remind him that there r thousands of young boys languishing in different jails under this draconian law.#omarabdullah

— Faizan bukhari (@Faizanbukharii) March 24, 2020



When you are trying to gain sympathy .. Omar Abdullah changed his bio pic.twitter.com/qgqRtuw53L — Iqbal Manzoor (@IqbalManzoor16) March 24, 2020









Check his Twitter bio . He says " Former PSA detinue ". As if he is only one to go through this . Lmao !

— Faizan bukhari (@Faizanbukharii) March 24, 2020

Abdullah, who was detained in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act for eight months, tweeted about having lunch with his family and about finding the world a changed place after his release. The leader had been detained after the government of India abrogated Article 370 on August 5. Four other leaders including Haji Abdul Rasheed, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Mohammad Abbas Wani and former minister Abdul Haq Khan were also released from detention recently.