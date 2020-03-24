English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Former PSA Political Detinue': Omar Abdullah Changes Twitter Bio, Ruffles Netizens

Omar Abdullah was released after eight months of detention in Srinagar | Image credit: Twitter

Omar Abdullah was released after eight months of detention in Srinagar | Image credit: Twitter

The modified bio, now reads, 'Former PSA Political detinue, former CM of J&K state, former Union Minister, former MP, former MLA. Vice President JKNC.’

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Share this:

Released after nearly eight months of detention, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah seemed to be out to make a point on social media on Tuesday. After posting a series of tweets in which he thanked those who stood by him during the period and also cheekily offered quarantine tips amid widespread coronavirus lockdown, Abdullah has now modified his Twitter bio. It now starts with describing the leader as a "former PSA political detinue".

For those of you wondering if Abdullah did a Shashi Tharoor, detinue refers to the "crime of wrongful detention of goods or personal possessions".

The modified bio, which now reads, 'Former PSA Political detinue, former CM of J&K state, former Union Minister, former MP, former MLA. Vice President JKNC’, went viral on Twitter with many sharing it on their timelines.


Some ridiculed the number of times the word "former" was used in the bio.



Others found it "interesting".


Even the Bharatiya Janata Party's Twitter handle took a dig at the bio.

However, some remained unimpressed by the move.




Abdullah, who was detained in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act for eight months, tweeted about having lunch with his family and about finding the world a changed place after his release. The leader had been detained after the government of India abrogated Article 370 on August 5. Four other leaders including Haji Abdul Rasheed, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Mohammad Abbas Wani and former minister Abdul Haq Khan were also released from detention recently.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story