1-MIN READ

Former Royal Marine Dresses Up Creatively for Neighbourhood, Netizens Applaud

(Image: jackp593/Twitter)

(Image: jackp593/Twitter)

He also picked out a batman costume on a couple of occasions and a shepherd on another day.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
With the United Kingdom, like most of the countries, going through rather gloomy times due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine orders, a former royal marine is going viral for his creative way to lift everyone’s spirits.

The marine from Weymouth, England dresses up in a various fancy costumes while walking his dog in the neighbourhood and it has taken the internet by storm.

“My mate has been dressing up every day to cheer the neighbourhood up while he takes the dogs out.” Read the caption of the post.

Take a look here:

The former marine really mixed things up as pictures show him dressed in a pink gown with golden embellishments, as a sailor and in an animal print suit.

He also picked out a batman costume on a couple of occasions and a shepherd on another day.

Many who came across the pictures on social media lauded the man for his creativity and appreciated his gesture.

The coronavirus lockdown is in effect in most parts of the world which has led to people coming up with creative ways to lift up each other’s spirits during these difficult and gloomy times.

