Former Sarpanch Marries Three Live-in Partners in Same Mandap in MP

A lot of us are trying to find a lover on dating apps and constantly failing to do so. While we are unable to find a single life partner, a man has defied all odds and married three girlfriends in the same mandap. The man named Samarth Maurya, was in a live-in relationship with all three girlfriends for 15 years. The 42-year-old man is from Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh, and had previously held the post of Sarpanch. Samarth, father of six, fell in love with the women at three different times. The three daughters and three sons that he has are from all three wives. The kids were also part of the wedding rituals.

Samarth told The New Indian Express, “I wasn’t well off when these relationships began, so I couldn’t get married to them despite having kids from the affairs. But now we’re in a position to turn them into marriage. Marriage is important as that alone will make us eligible to be part of all auspicious rituals in our family and to enter into the temple of our Kul Devi.”

The tribal customs suggest that any couple that isn’t married cannot be allowed to take part in any social events or religious functions. The three wives are named Naanbai, Mela and Sakri and while one of them is a peon in a school, the other two wives take care of family affairs and their agriculture. Samarth married the three wives on April 30 and the processions for the marriage lasted three days. He had to marry all the wives in the same mandap to follow the tribal traditions.

While the incident is quirky in itself, the question of whether the man marrying multiple wives is legitimate according to tribal customs or not still remains an ambiguity and is being investigated currently. Samarth is a former sarpanch of Nanpur village which is around 400 kilometers from Bhopal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.