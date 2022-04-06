Former TCS Techie Turns Zomato Delivery Agent For a Week, Says it's 'No Easy Job'

“No job is easy and no job is disrespectable" - these were the words that concluded the post of a techie who decided to take up the profession of a delivery agent. Srinivasan Jayaraman, a UI/API automation engineer, left his job at Tata Consultancy Services and was waiting to join another organisation. In his free time during this transition, Jayaraman decided to spend time with his family and hone some new skill sets. In the pursuit, he decided to work as a Zomato delivery agent for a week. He shared his brief experience on LinkedIn, along with the challenges delivery agents have to face on a daily basis. First and foremost was a subtle but stinging backlash from Jayaraman’s family who saw this job with a shade of disrespect. And the reaction of his family somewhere reflected the general mindset that people have toward delivery agents.

“Oh, man! It was not an easy job which We/I thought,” wrote Jayaraman, in his LinkedIn post. He also mentioned the challenges he had to face while doing the job. Poorly mentioned delivery location, phone numbers not updated, difficulty finding the restaurant in a new area, and long-distance deliveries were some of the challenges that Jayaraman mentioned. He added, “Fewer orders are received even in hotspot locations and peak times. Finally, Petrol price hike day by day.”

Advertisement

The former TCS employee, through his one-week experience, highlighted an issue that affects one of the most substantial chunks of gig workers in India. Heavy packages, tight delivery targets, and a smartphone to use while driving a vehicle are some of the elements that shine a bright light on the hardships that delivery agents have to go through. “I respect and salute the people who all choose this as a career. Zomato, please help/support our warriors,” wrote Jayaraman, ending his post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.