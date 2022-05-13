Former Twitter Executive Changes Bio to 'Unemployed' after Recent Downsizing

Bruce Falck, Twitter’s former revenue and product lead, has written ‘unemployed’ in his bio after he was was to leave. The decision comes weeks after Elon Musk bought the microblogging platform. In one of Falck’s tweets, he thanked all the team members by saying, “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years,” he added. “Building and running these businesses is a team sport.”

I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport— bruce.falck() (@boo) May 12, 2022

In response to this, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, responded by “thanking them for the work they had done at Twitter.”

Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter - your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and a deep care for our teams.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

In addition, Falck also said, “I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build.”

Twitter also fired one of its general managers named Kayvon Beykpour. In a series of tweets, he said that CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction”.

Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years.— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

Beykpour also said that he had not imagined leaving the company in this manner. Adding to this he also said, “While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years and my own contribution to this journey.”

While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey.— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

According to a report in Verge, Jay Sullivan will take over after the removal of Beykpour and Falck. Sullivan will take charge as Twitter’s head of product as well as interim head of revenue.

