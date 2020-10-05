Former UK Labour Minister Ends up Calling Mayor 'Daft Cow' on Zoom Meeting after Forgetting to Hit Mute

Pandemic has been all about webinars and online meetings and Zoom has been a major saviour during the lockdown. However, with the boon of technology comes the need of being extra-careful while using these tech-savvy tools.

A former labor minister underwent extreme embarrassment recently after passing a derogatory comment at a mayor while not realising that his microphone was not on mute.

Alan Smith, former leader of the Labour administration in Allerdale, Cumbria, UK called Mayor Hillary Harrington a 'daft cow' during a meeting over Zoom.

Mrs Harrington was reportedly facing some technical glitches ahead of the mocking remark and she wanted to adjourn the meeting and have a word with the council head.

It was right then, when Smith can be heard saying, 'She's right beside you, you daft cow', reports Daily Mail.

Immediately after realising that he had forgotten to unmute himself, Smith's face became full of panic and anxiety.

Smith was heavily slammed by his fellow council members, for making his derogatory comments. He later came out to apologise to Harrington.

Although Harrington had accepted his apology, she also remarked that one's not supposed to pass such disgraceful comments whether muted or not.

In yet another case of a Zoom meeting gone awry, a government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a regular virtual session.

The incident had come to light as the official, Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on.

Footage shows that the person had sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on.

Before engaging in the actual act, Estil approached the device in what appeared to be an attempt to turn off the camera.

Unaware that the camera was on, Estil and the woman continued to engage in sexual intercourse, while other participants continued with the council meeting.

Estil rejoined the call after the act.