Former US Prisoners Sue Officers for Torturing Them by Playing 'Baby Shark' Song in Loop

At least four former detainees, who were at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2019, have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against former officers of the jail accusing them of torture with methods that ranged from physical attacks to being forced to repeatedly listen to the popular song ‘Baby Shark’. In the lawsuit filed against the Oklahoma county sheriff, Tommie Johnson III, county commissioners, the jail trust, and two former officers, the former detainees said they were subject to both physical and verbal assault and were made to stand for hours while forced to listen to the song. A children’s song, Baby Shark had gone viral in 2016 when a South Korean entertainment company named Pinkfong released it on Youtube.

The Independent quoted a court paper that described how Joseph Mitchell, one of the former detainees, was tortured using the song. The court paper read, “Mitchell was forced to listen to the song over and over while physically restrained in the attorney visitation room. The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways."

According to The Guardian, Daniel Hedrick, another plaintiff in the suit, was taken into an attorney visitation room and was made to listen to the song for more than an hour while standing by two officers. John Basco, the third plaintiff too was made to go through the same. The lawsuit says, “The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways."

Ja’Lee Foreman Jr, the fourth plaintiff, however, was not bot subjected to the Baby Shark routine but was subject to verbal and physical assault. As per the lawsuit, none of the men “posed no threat to the officers or anyone else”, were “compliant” and “not actively resisting any lawful command”. A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February next year.

This is not the first time that Baby Shark has been used as a weapon of torture. Florida officials played the song on loop in 2019 to prevent homeless people from sleeping in parks. According to Associated Press, two former detention employees, Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50, were charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy as a result of the investigation.

