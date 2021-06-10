Former US Soldier Models Ex's Wedding Gown in an Attempt to Sell the Dress Online

A former US soldier, still in possession of his ex’s wedding gown, took desperate measures to sell it online. Morgan Macleod, from Colorado, was tired of having the gown in his house, so he decided to put it up online for sale but soon things took a hilarious but wholesome turn as he put it on himself and modelled it for a potential buyer. The former soldier of the US Army, weary of the gown, advertised the size-10 Melissa Sweet gown online for $500 to make some money. Soon, he was contacted by a woman named Sarah asking for more information about the dress and how it would look when put on. So, instead of asking a female friend or relative for help, he took matters into his own hands…literally…and wore the lacy white dress himself.

Morgan shared the snippets of the amusing conversation he had with the bride-to-be, who was interested in the dress, in a TikTok video on Monday. The screenshots of the chat showed that Sarah asked if he had any photos of the gown on a person or if he knew the name of the designer and the style, so she could search online. The woman shared that she loved the gown but was having trouble trying to visualise it on the body, reports the Newsweek.

Morgan responded to her enquiries in a positive manner and told her that he could put it on to show her and added that since he is a sturdy guy with muscles and tattoos, he didn’t know how it would look. The woman expressed her interest in seeing him model the dress to which he responded by saying that he’ll see if it can fit. Luckily, the off-shoulder dress with a front cut fit him perfectly and he was considerate enough to send her full front and back pictures but still, the woman didn’t but it.

Sharing pictures of his tattooed body with the gown, it was safe to say that he served some killer looks. Morgan’s efforts won the internet as netizens showered him with praises for his dedication and bold look.

One of the users complimented him, said that she didn’t buy it as she could never look as good as him in it.

A second user said that she would have bought it and included pictures of him in the wedding slideshow.

