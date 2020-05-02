BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post

Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post

His account also includes pictures of the likes of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
It’s been more than 48 hours since the inimitable Irrfan Khan passed, leaving the world of movies poorer and unhappy.

The tributes for Irrfan have not stopped and has continued well into the weekend. Irrfan was all of 54 when he breathed his last at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday.

Similarly, former WWE world champion John Cena also posted a tribute to the actor, much like in his usual cryptic way. He had done the same on May 1 after Rishi Kapoor had passed.

A statement released by his family informed his fans and followers about his last moments in which he was surrounded by his loved ones.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss".

The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads. His account also includes pictures of the likes of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.

The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

