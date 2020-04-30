Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Rishi Kapoor With Cryptic Post

The passing of the legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, a day after Irrfan Khan breathed his last, has left fans very sad as the month of April ends.

The tributes have been flowing in thick and fast for Rishi Kapoor all through the day and former WWE world champion John Cena also joined in with a cryptic post.

Cena took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Rishi Kapoor, who lost his battle against Leukemia earlier in the day, aged 67 in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

In the post made by Cena, the legendary actor is seen posing wearing a black suit with red tie and white shirt.





An official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family was released. It read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Many other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor poured in their condolences upon learning about Rishi's demise.





The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads. His account also includes pictures of the likes of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.



The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

