Forming Cooperatives is the Best Way to Grow for Small Businesses: Amul MD

“Value for many, value for money. How passionately you adhere to your value systems and business objectives will determine the success of your business,” said Dr RS Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Amul. He was speaking at Isha Leadership Academy’s business leadership programme — ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success.’

“Whatever value system we have, it was instilled in us by our founders. When I say value for many, I mean providing a very stable price to the millions of farmers who produce milk day after day, so that they are encouraged to invest more, produce more, grow more. If everybody is happy, you will grow,” Sodhi said, echoing the values and ethos instilled in the DNA of Amul by their founder Verghese Kurien on the latter’s 100th birth anniversary.

Talking about how their primary focus is quality, Sodhi said: “We always test the milk in collection centres. If any adulteration is found, we add red colour to it so that the farmer cannot sell it anywhere else. Similarly, we use Gas Chromatography to test the purity of ghee." Stating that forming co-operatives is the best way to grow for small businesses, he said: “They can come together, share resources, create their own supply chain, and reach the consumer. As a result, the maximum amount earned is returned to the supplier or producer of service."

Apart from Sodhi, Wow! Momo Foods co-founder and CEO Sagar Daryani shared his insights on how they started their food business with a budget of Rs 30,000. “I believe that the life of an entrepreneur should be so big that it does not allow you to sleep. How do you start a business with Rs 30,000? In India, if you want to make a startup successful, you have to know how to do your jugaad. We knew how to do our jugaad!” Daryani stated his biggest investors are his customers. “Before 2015, we were approached by many Indian investors. But at that time, I felt the business was not ready for funding. So with a lot of confidence, I had to say ‘no’. As an entrepreneur, it’s very important to say ‘no’ with confidence. Doing what your mind and heart say is good for business,” he added.

The four-day programme, designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for the next stage of their leadership journey, was kicked off by Sadhguru on Thursday. Talking about having a clear purpose in business, the spiritual leader told the participants, “The most important thing is to cultivate a burning desire in your heart. If this occurs, you will notice that plans will come a plenty.”

