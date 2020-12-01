News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

'Formula is Okay': Chrissy Teigen Speaks on 'Shame' around Breastfeeding Troubles

Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen.

The 34-year-old Hollywood model shared the need to 'normalize' formula feeding if a mother is having trouble to breastfeed her infant.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Weeks after supermodel Chrissy Teigen expressed her grief on losing a baby with husband John Legend, now she has now started a conversation about the struggles faced during breastfeeding. And women on Twitter have related her past struggle.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old model shared the need to 'normalise' formula feeding if a mother is having trouble to breastfeed her infant. She further talked about the 'shame' she had felt when she couldn't produce breast milk for her children, daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore, because she was simultaneously suffering from postpartum depression and 'what not'.

ALSO READ: 'Bravery and Grace': Hillary Clinton Hails Chrissy Teigen for Starting 'Hard Conversation' on Baby Loss

"People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," she said adding, "Your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."

Despite trying with all efforts - in the 'highest mode' - Chrissy could only get an ounce of the milk. The shame combined with 'guilt' of failing to "do nature's most natural thing for your own baby" was weighing her down constantly.

But, Chrissy didn't let it get to her. Hence, coming out she spread a message to all the mothers out there who probably have to go through the same emotions: "I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."

However, Chrissy's story has struck a chord among many mothers and women out there, who took to her post to share their individual experiences of struggling to breastfeed their children. "Normalize everything a mother wants to choose," said one user.

Earlier, in June Chrissy was shamed for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding her two children. However, the young mother hit back in no time.

Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...