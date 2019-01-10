GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Forrest Trump': The US President's Latest Typo Has Inspired a lot of Memes on Twitter

Donald Trump isn't new to typos, but he certainly seems to be outdoing his personal best.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 10, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Trump wants to build a wall and increase 'Boarder Security' in the United States.

If your daily dose of entertainment while you sip 'covfefe' are politicians making typos, Donald Trump has you covered.

In a recent tweet, where he threatened to cut the funding off for the California Forest fires, which were the deadliest and most destructive fires in all of 2018, Donald trump misspelled 'Forest.' Twice. And while we all make typos on social media, Trump sometimes goes above and beyond with his typos.

A user also commented why he thought the phone 'autocorrected' to 'Forrest.'




Donald Trump has since fixed his typo.




But the Internet had already caught on.










This isn't also Donald Trump's first typo. Or one in recent times, as well.

There's always a "smocking gun" when it comes to Trump.




The Internet does not let him "offs scot-free" for these typos, though.







Even when he wants to talk about the counsel.




And our personal favorite - cofveve, which became the Internet's buzzword.

Z

But we're sure he's "honered" to be here, serving us.


