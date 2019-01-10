'Forrest Trump': The US President's Latest Typo Has Inspired a lot of Memes on Twitter

His phone probably auto-corrects because of Nathan Bedford Forrest, first grand wizard of the KKK. — Tad Bartlett (@swampytad) January 9, 2019

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Forest = A large tract of land covered with trees and underbrush; woodland.



Forrest = A name preceding Gump.https://t.co/k3F9ZzjmyG — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 9, 2019

It’s not fair to call him #ForrestTrump.



Forrest Gump actually went to Vietnam. — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) January 9, 2019

live look at the department of forrest management pic.twitter.com/dskRE3pGDX — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 9, 2019

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

....his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’.



I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.



You don’t read shit.



And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018

Saving this for postority. pic.twitter.com/wmnanHjPWF — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 21, 2017

Trump wants to build a wall and increase 'Boarder Security' in the United States.If your daily dose of entertainment while you sip 'covfefe' are politicians making typos, Donald Trump has you covered.In a recent tweet, where he threatened to cut the funding off for the California Forest fires, which were the deadliest and most destructive fires in all of 2018, Donald trump misspelled 'Forest.' Twice. And while we all make typos on social media, Trump sometimes goes above and beyond with his typos.A user also commented why he thought the phone 'autocorrected' to 'Forrest.'Donald Trump has since fixed his typo.But the Internet had already caught on.This isn't also Donald Trump's first typo. Or one in recent times, as well.There's always a "smocking gun" when it comes to Trump.The Internet does not let him "offs scot-free" for these typos, though.Even when he wants to talk about the counsel.And our personal favorite - cofveve, which became the Internet's buzzword.But we're sure he's "honered" to be here, serving us.