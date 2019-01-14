The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
#ForTheThrone has fans losing their minds over the announcement of the last season of Game Of Thrones.
The teaser for the much awaited finale season of the HBO epic has fans on the edge of their seats.
The minute long video features current fan favourites Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walk through the crypts of Winterfell.
The statue of Lyanna Stark, Jon's birth mother also makes an appearance as the rightful heir walks past it, hearing the voices of his dead family members.
As the three walk to the end of the hallway, they notice their own statues even as a blinding frost approaches through the tunnels - slowly creeping up towards them.
The teaser has fans going crazy already with many hazarding guesses at possible plot lines for the season.
90 days, 23 hours, 55 min, 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/ZxaPAmwf36— HBO (@HBO) January 14, 2019
pls be advised I am booked and busy on april 14— lisa ✨ (@lisasaidit) January 14, 2019
dont call, text, or have an emergency
i may need to call out of work on april 15 depending on circumstances
k thx
January 14, 2019
My palms are SWEATING. My body is READY. https://t.co/011QMN3yRW— Bria (@Bria_dia) January 14, 2019
Jon: ***Pulls out Longclaw***— Derek Straker (@Dr_Straker) January 14, 2019
Arya: ***Pulls out Needle***
Sansa: pic.twitter.com/peX3jv0A1O
January 14, 2019
John's statue is the only one that looks older— Yayo Dkrt (@Dekrt) January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
I will memorize Dany’s titles by the time the show returns ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zwvq8QczKw— Mychal (@mychal3ts) January 14, 2019
I AINT SCARED OF SHIT BUT IM SCARED— danii (@michonnesokoye) January 14, 2019
JON AND ARYA PULLING OUT THEIR SWORDS AT THE SAME TIME IS MY NEW SEXUALITY https://t.co/HImBZD3Kr0— Suzie Sainwood (@suzannesamin) January 14, 2019
This scene probably won't even be in the show. It's just to get us hype about the final #GameOfThrones season.— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 14, 2019
And it worked. https://t.co/dQqXQTfEMo
Well I’m about to spend the rest of my night reading 50 trailer breakdowns https://t.co/LMHskVO0sQ— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
They also have their own theories.
There must always be a Stark in Winterfell.— Abel Mallari (@abelskie) January 14, 2019
Not a drill: #GameofThrones returns April 14th. #ForTheThrone https://t.co/JRkluyQpFr
You laughed at my ‘Bran is the Night King because they have a similar facial structure’ theory for years but who feels ridiculous now. https://t.co/uQKe3sQuZo— james (@J__m__8) January 14, 2019
Jon and Sam warned them. They warned them all. #WinterIsHere https://t.co/x3W8VClHWD— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 14, 2019
This season is crucial as the finale would determine who gets the eponymous 'throne', and also the fate of all the remaining characters. To know what happens to your favourite contender for the throne, tune in on April 14th, 2019.
In all seriousness, it'd be an epic waste of time and money for any other network/studio to submit a Drama Series for Emmy consideration this year. This #GameOfThrones trailer alone deserves to win Best Drama Series, and possibly a few acting awards #Emmys. #ForTheThrone https://t.co/7uXdYs8QfM— Ralph Galvan (@ralph_goducks) January 14, 2019
