The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm

#ForTheThrone has fans losing their minds over the announcement of the last season of Game Of Thrones.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 14, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Just as we were busy celebrating Makar Sankranti to herald in the end of winter, HBO announced the familiar war cry "Winter is coming," sending Game Of Thrones fans in a tizzy with the teaser for the eighth and final season.

The teaser for the much awaited finale season of the HBO epic has fans on the edge of their seats.

The minute long video features current fan favourites Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walk through the crypts of Winterfell.

The statue of Lyanna Stark, Jon's birth mother also makes an appearance as the rightful heir walks past it, hearing the voices of his dead family members.

As the three walk to the end of the hallway, they notice their own statues even as a blinding frost approaches through the tunnels - slowly creeping up towards them.

The teaser has fans going crazy already with many hazarding guesses at possible plot lines for the season.


















































They also have their own theories.














This season is crucial as the finale would determine who gets the eponymous 'throne', and also the fate of all the remaining characters. To know what happens to your favourite contender for the throne, tune in on April 14th, 2019.




