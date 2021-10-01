Fossil of 25-Million-Year-Old Eagle Species Unearthed by Scientists in Australia

Scientists have traced a 25 million-year-old fossil found in South Australia to an ancient eagle providing new insights into the natural history of raptors in Australia. The study published in the Historical Biology earlier this week was led by Flinders University palaeontologists. In their paper, researchers have described their findings after analysing the well-preserved fossilised skeleton of Australia’s oldest eagle on a remote outback cattle station which lived during the late Oligocene geologic period.

Scientists have named the fossil Archaehierax (pronounced as ah-kay-high-rax) sylvestris, based on the ancient Greek for “ancient hawk of the forest.” Researchers suggest that this species was one of the oldest eagle-like raptors in the world. The fossils were found on the shores of the dry Lake Pinpa in a desolate sandy desert habitat during the Flinders University investigations into a lost ecosystem, when Australia’s interior region was covered in trees and rich forests.

PhD candidate and the first author of the study, Ellen Mather mentioned in a statement that the ancient species of the eagle was quite smaller and leaner than the wedge-tailed eagle, but it is the largest eagle known from the oligocene time period in Australia. The foot span of Archaehierax sylvestris was nearly 15 cm long, which would have allowed the bird to grasp large prey. Giving an idea of the animal’s size, Mather said “The largest marsupial predators at the time were about the size of a small dog or large cat, so Archaehierax was certainly ruling the roost.” Mather further said that the analysis of the fossil bones revealed that the wings of Archaehierax were short for its size, which was quite similar to the species of forest-dwelling eagles today. The legs were in contrast to the wings and relatively long which would have given it considerable reach.

Co-author of the study and Associate Professor Trevor Worthy said in a statement that since eagles are at the top of the food chain, they are always few in number, and hence they are infrequently preserved as fossils. Worthy described the discovery of the fossil “pretty exciting, especially considering how old it is.”

