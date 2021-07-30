Fossil of Ancient Wild Dog Found in Georgia Village, May Have Evolved in East Asia

Scientists have unearthed the remains of one of the ancient dogs at the Georgian village of Dmanisi that is believed to have found some human company in the west. In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists from Spain’s Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies, the University of Florence, and other European Universities came together to identify the remains of the ancient dog.

Through their analysis, the team of researchers identified the skeleton of the dog to be Canis (Xenocyon) lycaonoides, commonly known as the Eurasian hunting dog. The ancient breed is speculated to have first evolved in East Asia around 1.8 million years ago and died out about 8,00,000 years ago. Researchers also found that the carbon dating of the bone fragments found in Dmanisi, which included teeth and bits of a jawbone, showed that the animal weighed some 30 kilograms when it died in young adulthood.

Researchers mention that the fossil evidence suggests that the species of dog was a cooperative pack-hunter. Unlike other large-sized canines, this breed of dog was capable of social care toward kin and non-kin members of its group, mentioned the research. Through their study, the team of scientists also traced the origins of the dog who according to them was a derived hyper carnivorous canine with an East Asian origin. The ancient fossil, studied for the research, shows one of the earliest records at Dmanisi in the Caucasus region which represented its entry point to Europe. Researchers also drew a parallel to the timeline of the ancient dog’s entry to Europe and mentioned that it was during the same time that Hominins travelled in the opposite direction from Africa to Europe and Asia.

The pre-historic species of humans and hunting dogs were both recorded at Dmanisi marking the beginning of their dispersal across the Old World and are the only two Early Pleistocene mammal species with proven altruistic behaviour towards their community, mentioned the research.

