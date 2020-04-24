BUZZ

Fossil of Frog Found in Antarctica Shows that The Amphibians Lived there in Pre-Historic Times

Image credits: SIMON PIERRE BARRETTE AND JOSÉ GRAU DE PUERTO MONTT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS.

Image credits: SIMON PIERRE BARRETTE AND JOSÉ GRAU DE PUERTO MONTT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS.

The findings suggest that the Antarctic Peninsula provided freshwater ecosystems to prove as a proper habitat for ectothermic (old-blooded) vertebrates.

Fossil of a species of frogs was found on Seymour Island in Antarctica, which dates back to 40 million years ago.

This shines light on the icy continent’s ancient climate, which was not so icy back then.

This is also the first time any amphibian has been documented on the continent. The found fossils consist of an ilium (the uppermost and largest part of the hip bone) and an ornamented skull. The beings were very similar to modern-day frogs but smaller in size.

These were about 4 to 5 cm in length, said a recent study published in Scientific Reports on April 23.

The findings suggest that the Antarctic Peninsula provided freshwater ecosystems to prove as a proper habitat for ectothermic (old-blooded) vertebrates.

But the atmospheric conditions changed fast enough for the entire continent to freeze soon after splitting from Australia and South America.


The study has also reconfirmed the prior belief that fleeting ice sheets had started forming on the interior of the Antarctic region before ancient supercontinent Gondwana split.

As the Antarctic frogs became extinct due to the decreasing humidity, their present-day relatives stay in temperate but humid conditions in the central Chilean Andes.

Of the current amphibians, the distribution of frogs is the widest in the world. Frogs are present everywhere except for Antarctica. The living conditions have been unbearable for the last many million years.

