Foul-mouthed Parrots Separated in US Zoo after They Taught Each Other Swear Words

A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.

“When a parrot tells you to ‘f-— off’ it amuses people very highly,” he said Tuesday. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. They were moved to different areas of the park so they don’t “set each other off,” he said.

This is not the first time parrots have gone viral for their ability to mimic human voices.

In September, Chico, a nine-year-old yellow-crowned amazon parrot, has been stealing hearts at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park for his unique ability to sing Beyonce’s If I Were A Boy. The video clip of the bird singing the superhit song has gone viral on social media, ever since it was uploaded online.

While foul-mouthed parrots are a common sight on social media these days, Rocco, an African Grey parrot living in the UK recently graduated to petty crime. According to a report in BBC, the bird allegedly made an accomplice out of Alexa, Amazon's virtual voice assistant, and has been regularly placing orders for food items on Amazon.

(With inputs from AP)