Foul-smelling Penis Plant Blossoms in Europe, Only Third Time in History

Who doesn’t like flowers? From rose to jasmine and the fragrance of flowers can lift anyone’s mood. However, there is one flower known for its bad smell. Yes, we are talking about the Corpse Flower. This flower smells like that of a rotting dead body, but despite that, hundreds of thousands of people want to catch a glimpse of it.

The flower is also known as the Penis plant. It has been named like this because of its shape. When one looks at the blossomed flower, it resembles the private part of a man. Hence the name. This flower blossoms very rarely. Recently, it blossomed in Europe, which was the only third time in history.

Botanists call this flower Amorphophallus decus – silvae. However, when it’s blossomed, people call it a penis plant because of its shape. The corpse flower produces a very strong foul smell. For some time, it might also feel that one is standing in a graveyard where several dead bodies are rotting.

This flower attracts flies and other insects due to its strong smell. This flower is huge. The phallic part of the plant can reach a height of over six feet. To grow, the flower needs extremely warm and humid conditions.

It takes seven years for the plant to bloom in its natural environment, which is the Indonesian island of Java and is considered a rare event when it blossoms in places like Europe.

It happened the last time in the Hortus Botanicus in 1997. University of Leiden’s botanical garden of the Netherlands has posted about the penis plant on Instagram. They wrote that the flower has opened up completely and its smell is there too. It is being said that a lot of people will come to see this flower.

