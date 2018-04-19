Founder of App That Plays Songs Based on Your Sex Movements Reveals How He Came up With the idea

My wife is a redhead.I know first-hand about the stereotype of a fiery temper and I can tell you it’s true, at least in her case. Perhaps it’s fear of that temper, or the desire to see the adorable way she smiles at me when she’s happy, but I’ve always loved adoring her and treating her like the queen she is.Our love is the passionate all-consuming type, that translates into how we talk to each other, how we fight, and flirt, and how we make love. It’s in the making love where this story really begins…One night, the lights were low, my wife was lounging our bed, reading a book, wearing a black silk number I can never refuse. The soft flicker of candlelight filled the room in a warm orange that illuminated her hair in fiery swirls. In that perfect moment, I wanted her, needed her. But our apartment walls are thin and I could hear our neighbour clunking around, so I hurried to my computer and pulled up the first playlist I could find.In no time our lips and limbs were entwined, her book falling to the floor, sheets tangled at our feet, as the music influenced the way we moved and connected. I should mention, I’m a musician. It affects everything I do, I find rhythm and melody in the way our skin collides, and the subtle squeak of the mattress springs, the neighbour’s heavy footsteps.Needless to say, music is important to me, so when the playlist shifted to a bad song — I’m talking ‘Rebecca Black, Friday’ type of bad, it’s not something you can ignore, no matter how much you’re enjoying what you’re doing — I could feel the atmosphere in the room shift.My wife stopped kissing me and pulled back.The look in her eyes was the exact one she gave just before I was about to get in trouble. I tried to distract her, offering soft kisses along her neck, but the terrible song blared in the background and no matter how much I tried to ignore it and return to our perfect moment, it was giving me the nails-on- chalkboard type of feels too.I dragged myself away from her to change the song, but it was too late, my wife was propped up against the headboard, book in hand, and after a lecture about how I am never, EVER, allowed to pick our “sexy time” music, we had a good laugh, and then I had a nice long cold shower. That night, music had let me down and I was determined to never lose another perfect night again. There had to be a better way. Then it came to me! ‘What if the music follows ME?’ ...and BedBeats was born.Using the technology in every smartphone, BedBeats translates the motion of the bed and your sexual rhythm to change the in-app musical grooves so that the music responds to you and not the other way around. You’ll never be distracted again.Simply place your phone anywhere on your bed, connect by blue-tooth or speaker jack to your stereo, or just use the phone's built-in speakers, then load the app. That's it! The more you and the bed move, the more intense the music gets.From beginning to end, the music will perfectly sync with you and your partner. The app comes with six different genres tracks, so there's something for everyone and in-app purchase packs promise to keep the groove moving. What started as a frustration has now become something fun to add to the bedroom for any couple.And best of all, I haven't had to face my wife's fiery temper since.