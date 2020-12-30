Four Generations of a Bangladeshi Family Do Not Have Fingerprints. Here's Why

Four generations of a Bangladeshi family have a rare condition of having so smooth hands that they do not have any fingerprints. The condition is known as Adermatoglyphia and it has become quite a menace for them since most of the government and legal documents require fingerprints in Bangladesh.

22-year-old Apu Sarkar and his father Amal Sarkar are residents of the northern district of Rajshahi in Bangladesh and told BBC that having no fingerprints was not a big deal in the time of Apu’s grandfather. Even for Apu’s father, Amal, having no fingerprints did not cause any hindrance in legal documentation. However, Amal told BBC that he feels sorry for his sons Apu and Anu, who have inherited this condition at a time when fingerprints have become necessary for biometric documentation.

People with Adermatoglyphia do not have dermatoglyphs, the round pattern on our fingertips that make fingerprints which is unique in every person. Fingerprints have been used as identification proof for various legal documents due to each being unique.

The family said that it is not their fault that they have this condition and they have tried explaining it to the authorities. Apu and Amal have received their national ID after presenting a medical certificate as the ID uses other biometric data like retina scan and facial recognition. However, they still cannot buy a Sim card or get a driver’s licence.

The government of Bangladesh has made fingerprints mandatory for documents like passports, driver’s license, and national ID. The male members of Sarkar family have been facing many hurdles in obtaining these documents. As BBC reports, even though Amal passed the driving test required for the licence, the authorities did not issue one because of the absence of fingerprints. Even after carrying a licence fee payment receipt with him, Amal is not excused when he gets stopped by the traffic police. On two occasions, reports BBC, Amal explained his condition to the baffled traffic police officers and showed them his smooth fingertips for them to see but, he was fined nonetheless.

This rare genetic mutation was first noticed in 2007 when a Swiss dermatologist was contacted by a woman in her late twenties in the country. The lady explained that she was having trouble entering the US since the custom officials were able to match her photograph on her passport, but they were not able to record any fingerprints. The lady had the same condition called Adermatoglyphia that the Sarkar family have. It is due to fears like these that Amal does not wish to travel abroad despite having a passport.