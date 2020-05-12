'Four Koalas Apart': Veterinarians in Sydney Come up With Unique Style of Social Distancing

While there are many people steering through different activities to keep themselves busy during the lockdown, there are many professionals who cannot afford to stay at home and are required to work amid the high risk of contracting COVID-19.

So the employees of a veterinary hospital have devised an innovative way of instilling social distancing among the people. The University of Sydney’s veterinary teaching hospital has been popularizing the norm of staying ‘four koalas apart’, which equals to a distance of 6 feet.

There is a poster on the walls of the hospital that reads:

‘A brief guide on physical distancing: Keep four koalas of space between you and others’. The poster depicts two persons standing apart as the distance between them is filled by diagrams of four koalas.

The teaching hospital has been functioning on a lower scale ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Although the classes have been shifted to its online versions, operations, check-ups and euthanasia cases are still being looked after by the professionals daily.

Hence, the clinic had to adopt various preventive measures. One of which was keeping the minimum distance of 6 feet or 4 koalas, whichever seems convenient, in between you and others.

The herbivorous marsupial beings are native to Australia. These are found only in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia states of the country. As the rare animals are decreasing in number rapidly, many awareness programs and adoption drives for koalas are conducted.