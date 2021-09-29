Four-Legged Ring Bearer Steals the Show in Adorable Photo During Wedding

An adorable dog can be the perfect addition to a wedding, especially if you have raised the dog, it can be hard to imagine a wedding without them. While there are other pets, dogs are typically the easiest to manage. Couples often decide to have their dog carry rings to the altar for them.

At a recent wedding, a dog served as a ring bearer and stole the show with its cuteness. The four-legged ring-bearer particularly became the apple of everyone’s eyes at the wedding ceremony. Twitter user Emily Brier got married to her partner recently. The setup was a woody mountain trail in America. Emily’s partner’s dog Henry was designated as the ring-bearer. Henry decided to strike a pose for the camera as the minister officiated the ceremony. Henry was close to the altar and was also the ring bearer during the outdoor ceremony, trotting down the aisle.

Emily posted a tweet with a lovely photograph of the big furry Great Pyrenees. She wrote, “Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo.”

Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo: pic.twitter.com/RmDGEzgzJy— Emily Brier (@Emily_Brier_) September 24, 2021

Dogs almost always manage to grab attention wherever they go. In Henry’s case, however, its uncanny gaze at the camera lens had a naughty grin and this expression got everyone talking. Many social media users were reminded of the ‘disaster girl’ meme, which started after an image in which a girl is seen smiling at the camera when a house burns in the background.

This led to hilarious comparisons and left netizens impressed at the same time. The four-legged guest seemed quite unmoved. In a follow-up tweet, Emily wrote something more about the furry one. She wrote, “Told Henry a lot of people on the internet think he’s cute and funny. He isn’t surprised because all humans think he is cute and funny.”

Many users took the Henry episode and made it into funny memes. Some people shared pictures of their own where their dogs stole the limelight during special events.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here