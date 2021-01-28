Four Men Get Mouth Ulcers after Eating 30 Kg Oranges at Airport to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fee

In a bizarre incident, four men paid a heavy price after they resorted to some drastic steps to reduce their extra baggage fee at an airport. In an incident that is now going viral, four men got mouth ulcers after they decided to eat 30 kg of oranges at the airport to avoid paying extra baggage fee.

The incident occurred at an airport in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The four travelers in question ate the oranges inside the airport itself in record 30 minutes.

According to a January 20 report by Global Times, a man surnamed Wang, and his three colleagues bought a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms worth 50 yuan (Rs 564) during their business trip to Kunming. During their purchase, they did not realise that the airlines would ask them to shell out extra money as shipping charges for the oranges. As they prepared to board the plane back home, the airport said it was going to charge them 10 yuan for each kilogram in shipping fees for the oranges, totaling to 300 yuan (Rs 3384).

Not willing to pay the extra fee, which was much more than the price of their purchase, the four colleagues reached a census to eat the fruits there and then. It took them under 30 minutes to finish the box. "We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes," Wang told Global Times.

While it may seem as a daring feat, the four men suffered from mouth ulcers after eating so many citrus fruits in one go. Post this ordeal, they were rightly left feeling like never eating oranges again.

In another amusing incident, a woman faked pregnancy to avoid extra baggage fee at an Australian airport. She created a fake baby bump that contained extra clothes and a laptop charger that he couldn’t fit in her travel bag. But that was not it. Before boarding the flight, she also slid her laptop down the back of her stretchy jumpsuit after going through security.