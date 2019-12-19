Four Men Write a Letter to Neighbour and the Reply from Their Dog is Winning Hearts

In a recent incident which took place in the UK, four engineers, who shifted together, had to abandon their dog due to their landlord’s “no-pet policy”.

Their life had become ‘difficult’ due to the absence of their pet. However, after noticing a pet in their neighbour’s house, the men came up with an innovative idea.

They wrote a letter to their neighbour stating, “Dear neighbour, we are four engineers that have recently moved into the area. The other day, we noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work. He or she looked like the good-est boy/girl there is. If you ever need someone to walk him/her we will gladly do so.”

They received a reply soon after, that too a letter signed off by the dog itself. “What a treat it was to receive your letter! I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends.” ‘Stevie-Ticks’, the dog, wrote.

She revealed she was rescued from Cyprus and later adopted by Chris and Sarah.

Jack McCrossan, a resident of Bristol, shared the heartwarming story on Twitter. The story went viral on social media, winning the hearts of users.

One of the users wrote, “Getting emotional from The Boys and the Dog Letter. Who knew dogs could even write!”

