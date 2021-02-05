Four Pythons Found Lurking in BJP MLA's Farmhouse in Maharashtra Cause Panic

Four pythons caused panic in Kalyan, Maharashtra after they were found lurking inside the farmhouse of an MLA. The bizarre incident occurred at the home of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, a three-time Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Kalyan East constituency, is the owner of a farmhouse in Chaure Village near Kalyan. According to reports, the four fully grown pythons were found on Gaikwad's property on in the afternoon last week.

The workers at the farmhouse who found the snakes captured them and put them in a can.

Following the incident, snake rescuers were immediately rushed to the farmhouse. The captured pythons were released into a nearby forest as per government guidelines.

What were the four pythons doing?

According to snake rescuer Datta Bombe, the pythons seemed to have been involved in some kind of mating ritual. The expert said that in winters, female pythons gave off strong pheromones to attract the attention of males. That could be a possible reason for the four pythons to be found together.

Snakes are known to get violent when it comes to rivalry over a mate. Earlier in January, a frightening video of two venomous snakes fighting at a wildlife sanctuary went viral.

The clip was shared by Australian Wildlife Conservancy on their Facebook page and showed two venomous mulga snakes coiling themselves around each other and wrestling to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females.

This is also not the first time that a python was rescued from an unusual spot in Maharashtra. A month ago, Mumbai Police shared a video of a cop rescuing a python that had sneaked into a home in Dharavi.

Escorting The Gatecrasher Out!A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic.A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept. pic.twitter.com/yURWjlugWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 1, 2021

The snake was eventually rescued by police constable Murlidhar Jadhav and was later released into its natural habitat with the help of the forest department.