Four-Year-Old Florida Girl Alerts Dad About kitchen Fire, Averts Major Accident

A 4-year-old girl’s quick response prevented a potentially massive fire accident as she alerted her father about a fire in the kitchen on time. Amelia Jermyn from Florida was playing in the kitchen when she first noticed the fire. The close call with a major fire accident was caught on camera and shared on Instagram by Amelia’s father, Daniel Jermyn. The first of the two home videos posted by Daniel shows Amelia dressed in a tutu playing and dancing in the kitchen as a song from the animated movie Frozen plays in the background. The little girl suddenly notices the fire and is seen approaching it to have a closer look while her pet dogs also come in the frame. She stands there for a few seconds and can be heard mumbling “think think" before rushing to her father to alert him.

In the caption shared along with the videos, Daniel tagged Idina Menzel, the singer who voiced the lead character Elsa in Frozen.

Check out Daniel’s Insta post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Patrick Jermyn (@danieljermyn)

Speaking about the incident to News4jax, Daniel says that he was brushing his teeth when Amelia came running to him. The little girl tells him that there is something he needs to see and Daniel walks towards the kitchen.

At first, he could not understand what was going on but noticed that the air fryer which on fire was still on. Unable to find the fire extinguisher in the kitchen, Daniel picks up the burning air fryer and rushes to throw it in the pool outside.

Daniels tells that the air fryer was used to make chicken nuggets almost half an hour before the fire accident took take place. While there wasn’t anything cooking at the moment, the appliance was still plugged in.

Apart from a few burn injuries on Daniel’s leg, everyone in the house including the pet dogs escaped unhurt. Reacting to the videos posted by Daniel, netizens hailed Amelia’s quick response and called her a hero.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here