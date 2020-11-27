Four-year-old Hungry Kid Orders Food Worth $400 Using Voice Assistant from Mom’s Phone in Brazil

Technology is not a child’s play, but a child playing with technology is something that can land you in an unimaginable situation. Children using their parent’s phones is quite common these days. But a child ordering food on its own is something that remains unheard of. However, a little guy who was probably exceedingly hungry, ordered food worth R $400, which in Indian currency is over Rs 5,000. The hilarious incident has been reported in Brazil.

A report published in The Sun mentions that the four-year- old boy is Tom and he ordered the giant feast at his residence in Recife, Brazil. His mom Raissa Andrade revealed that her son had ordered all the food from Mc Donalds. She stated that her little man had seen her make calls to takeaway restaurants during the pandemic. It is possible that he only tried to imitate his mom in doing the same.

Describing the series of events, the 32-year-old mother said that she had gone to the doctor and was going to shower, as is advised by all health organisations against the coronavirus . It is during this time that Tom took her phone and used the voice request feature for ordering the food. He not only ordered food but also managed to correctly confirm their residential address for the delivery.

The apparently hungry Tom had placed an order for six promotional meals, six happy meals, eight special offer toys, ten milkshakes and eight McSundaes. Even after ordering the grand feast, the little boy was not happy as the restaurant had not sent him a yellow minion toy and had also apparently forgotten his apple pie.

Fortunately, the food did not go to waste as Tom’s mom distributed the food among family and neighbours in the same building. The incident left Raissa in splits. She was quoted by The Sun saying, “I could only laugh. I spent more than two hours laughing at this story".

She has also shared Tom’s photo with all the food that he has ordered on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the photo went viral in no time and has made netizens laugh out loud!