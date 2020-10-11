Four Years Ago a Woman Tweeted About Owning a Bookstore Someday, And Now She Does

The internet is currently obsessing over the latest trend, "How it started vs. How it is going", where people share how things have changed for them over time. For instance, relationships bloom over time or people who have been struggling finally taste the fruit of their efforts. In a recent tale of hope, a woman on Twitter shared how a simple tweet changed her life forever.

In 2016, a Twitter user named Leanne Brown, from Scotland, had tweeted that she had spent three hours imagining owning a bookshop that also sold baked goodies. Sounds great, right? Another Twitter user named Jasmine Stenhouse thought the same.

Stenhouse randomly commented on Brown's tweet and said that it seems like a great business idea and that the two should start the venture together. Before they knew it, the duo were texting and exchanging ideas about how to take it forward. In a series of screenshots shared by the two, the two can be seen brainstorming about what to call their bookstore, how to design it and so on and so forth.

Leanne I reckon this is a viable business option and I'd like us to pursue the dream together — Jasmine (@_JAZZxMAN) August 9, 2016

Bringing this ancient four year old tweet because it’s actually happening @_JAZZxMAN. Please follow our Twitter @booknookstir!! https://t.co/CN3nVtE8Ym — Leanne Brown (@LanLanLanBan) June 18, 2020

They finally decided on a name - The Book Nook. Fast forward to 2020, and it really is happening! Brown and Stenhouse announced a few weeks ago on Twitter than they were finally opening the store of their dreams in Stirling, Scotland. The store reportedly opened on September 15, as per a tweet by their official account.

We open tomorrow (and everyday from now on!!) 8am until 6pm Please come visit us! pic.twitter.com/28uup9OJrU — The Book Nook Stirling (@BookNookStir) September 13, 2020

This "how it started vs how it's going" tweet is just the ray of hope you need today:

How it started & how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/xFwFMk0jdm — The Book Nook Stirling (@BookNookStir) October 8, 2020

The tweets have gone viral now, with people even offering to work at the bookstore. The heartwarming story also has several netizens sharing their own dreams and aspirations.