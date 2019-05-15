English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chicken Dinner: Student Poses as Food Quality Inspector, Eats KFC Meals Free for a Year
A student conned KFC employees in South Africa into giving him free meals for a year as he posed as a food quality inspector from the fast food chain’s “head office.”
A student conned KFC employees in South Africa into giving him free meals for a year as he posed as a food quality inspector from the fast food chain’s “head office.”
The 27-year-old man would don a suit and often arrive by limo, driven by a friend, at KFC outlets. He would then flash an ID card that read ‘head office’ and claim that he had been sent for checking the quality of meals being served.
The man, who has not been named, has been identified in local reports as a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, Metro UK reported.
The man “managed to find different KFC outlets across South Africa and used the same story each time to bag himself hundreds of free dinners. Employees would be told by the conman that he was sent from the KFC headquarters for quality assurance of the food served in the restaurant.”
A member of staff from one of the KFC branches targeted by the man said staff would all try to “act our best so that we didn’t piss off the man from head office.”
“He was so convincing because he was so confident, and even colleagues from other branches of KFC know him. When he came in, he rushed to the kitchen and checked everything, taking notes and then asked for samples of whatever he wanted,” the KFC staff member told Xpouzar.
“He probably worked for KFC before because he knows everything.”
Kenyan journalist Teddy Eugene’s tweet on the trickster’s arrest has collected 26,831 Retweets and 61,094 Likes with many users of the micro-blogging site sarcastically hailing the man for his ingenuity.
Kenyan journalist Teddy Eugene’s tweet on the trickster’s arrest has collected 26,831 Retweets and 61,094 Likes with many users of the micro-blogging site sarcastically hailing the man for his ingenuity.
South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard. pic.twitter.com/1V4eD7IR2i— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) May 12, 2019
