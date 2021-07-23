Fox Enters UK Home, Hids Behind Microwave

At times, people come across numerous weird things in their lives. A couple living in Essex, United Kingdom witnessed one such bizarre incident at home. Past midnight, the couple started hearing weird sounds from the kitchen, following which they got up to investigate. They discovered that a wild fox was hiding behind the microwave in the kitchen.

According to reports, the fox had entered the couple’s home around 3 o’clock. The couple’s initial reaction was one of shock and fear, causing them to scream and run out of the house. However, later they gathered courage and called the authorities who took the fox out of the microwave.

Speaking to the press, the couple said that they had often spotted foxes outside their house. But, they added, it was difficult for them to believe that one would enter their home. This elderly couple, whose names have been withheld, said that it was a very scary experience for them. At the time when this incident took place the house owner’s wife was sleeping on the sofa. When his pet dog started barking loudly, the man suspected that somebody had entered the kitchen. But they did not spot anyone till they went near the microwave.

The couple informed the Animal Rescue team immediately after seeing the fox. They came and safely took the fox out of the kitchen. According to experts, the fox had likely entered the couple’s home to escape the severe heat outside. The UK is experiencing extremely high temperatures these days. In many areas, the temperature has gone up to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here