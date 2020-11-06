Fragrance of '2020 Scent' Candle Takes You on a Ride through This Year's Strange Happenings

A UK-based novelty candle company has come out with a scented candle that will take you back to an olfactory ride down the 2020 timeline.

2020 has been a hell of a ride and now this '2020 Scent' candle by Flaming Crap features "four fragrant layers, that takes you on a sensual ride through the year".

The official description of the candle talks about the subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitiser, DIY (do-it-yourself) and wood musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020's TV icon - Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' would use to attract his next mate.

Flaming Crap's co-founder, Oliver Burr said, "Many people have mixed feelings about this year, it’s been tough on many levels, but others valued their time in lockdown," adding how this candle would be "reminiscent and a reminder" of this year's some of the most prominent events ad theme, reports Fox News.

Priced at 20 dollars (Rs 1480), the product has been hailed 'a unique gift this festive period'.

The product description further states that the raw materials needed to create this candle are all vegan friendly, with kersov wax and recycled paper labels. The candle can burn for a stretch of 30 hours and that would be 7.5 hours of smelling each fragrance.

The first batch of the product has been sold and preparations are underway for it second batch.

Fragrance seems to make its way in different avenues now.

In another development, have you ever wondered what fragrances float around in space? We may never have gotten to experience them, the inconsequential little Earthlings that we are. But now we can, thanks to NASA’s Eau de Space perfume that has been configured to smell exactly like outer space. At least that is what it is, based on the feedback from astronauts.

This has been up for funding as a Kickstarter campaign and the first backers had their Eau de Space perfumes shipped as early as October 2020. Kickstarter pledges that include the product being shipped to you start at $29 though for as little as $15, you can have one donated to a K-12 school supporting STEM. NASA has worked with chemist Steve Pearce to develop this.