France Likely to Curb Face Mask Rule for Women Going into Labour Following Protest

The coronavirus pandemic has led to some big and necessary changes in our daily lives, right from social distancing to wearing face masks. As much as these rules are crucial to curb the spread of the deadly virus, some instances have shown how they can sometimes become obstacles too.

Childbirth is a painful process as it is, and with the latest pandemic rules mothers going into labor in France were asked to wear face masks. But that rule is set to change now. Daily Mail reported that the French government is about to relax the face mask wearing rule for mothers while giving birth.

The report quotes a leaked draft press release obtained dated November 2. According to it, the French Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities Elisabeth Moreno, and the Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet have said that wearing a face mask cannot be mandatory for the expectant mother.

Even though the document is still a draft, it points out that the French government is about to listen to the pressure groups and expectant mothers who have been calling for a clear position on the matter.

Earlier in September, France's National College of French Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (CNGOF) said that women should wear face masks during childbirth. But mothers who have undergone this process have been sharing their stories of distress to protest against the rule. One of the mothers also claimed that her face mask had to be replaced with an oxygen mask during a C-section after her blood pressure dropped.

A translation of the document said, Élisabeth Moreno and Adrien Taquet have come together with National College of French Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (CNGOF) to affirm that birth must remain a privileged moment despite the ongoing epidemic and that all couples will no doubt be careful to respect as much as possible the safety instructions given to them by maternity staff.

Keywords: