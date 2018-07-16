France May Have Won the FIFA World Cup, But Putin's Umbrella was the Real Show Stealer



It's now absolutely bucketing down at the Luzhniki. Lackeys have appeared with umbrellas for the heads of state and FIFA dignitaries. Putin was the first to get his umbrella as Infantino, Macron and the Croatian president got soaked.

— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) July 15, 2018

Bucketing down now. They've only brought one umbrella, and it's for Putin. He is NOT sharing it. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 15, 2018



What a trouper the Croatian President is.

Had to wait the longest time for an umbrella though. Not cool, FIFA/Russia/whoever it was.

Amazing.

— Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) July 15, 2018

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. pic.twitter.com/KYzhucLPJM — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 15, 2018



Putin having his own Umbrella Guy while everyone else gets soaking wet in the rain is an absolute power move pic.twitter.com/KAoi8gXhUk

— Clemquon (@TheClemReport) July 15, 2018

Umbrella priorities: Putin > World cup trophy — Anirban Dasgupta (@adg_5) July 15, 2018



Do they only have one umbrella in Russia?!! 😂🙈

— Siobhan ⚽️👐🏼 (@Sio_Chamberlain) July 15, 2018



Putin’s umbrella almost overshadowed the trophy ceremony #WorldCup

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 15, 2018

You may have predicted France's win at the FIFA World Cup 2018 last night, but predicting inclement weather is something most weather guys also probably didn't see.At the award ceremony after France's win, it became obvious that no one had predicted the rain, owing to the sheer lack of umbrellas that were present, leaving the world leaders to get soaked - except Putin.Image credits: ReutersWhile most of the presidents, including Croatia's president stood in the line to shake hands, got drenched by the sudden downpour, Putin was covered, quite literally, by an umbrella.While the rain was temporary, in the brief span from when it started, Putin had an attendant rush over to cover him with an umbrella, while the rest of the presidents got drenched in the rain.Image credits: ReutersTwitter speculated how miraculously the one umbrella that was present for a rare case of rain made its way to Putin, and not anybody else, even after the rain started pouring down.Even though Putin was right next to the other presidents, (who were getting soaked) he didn't offer them the small circle of shelter under his umbrella.Twitter, however is terribly impressed by Putin, or Putin's staff to accurately predict the weather.But it does raise a question - why was everyone left to soak?And after everyone finally got an umbrella - the real winners of the match were still left without any.But as this Twitter user points out, the umbrella was the priority - the trophy ceremony, much less.