France Outraged after Local Court Rules Controversial Ad Does Not Promote Violence Against Women

A controversial poster depicting a woman tied to train tracks did not promote anti-female violence, a French court has ruled.



To mark the arrival of high-speed TGV trains in Beziers last December, the posters were put up around the town With the TGV, she would have suffered less pic.twitter.com/XDeNBbCPus — James E Daspit (@treasurecolecto) November 22, 2018

The posters were launched four months after 34-year-old Emilie Hallouin died when she was tied to TGV tracks by her husband and hit by a train in a murder-suicide in northern France.https://t.co/bfXKIluJSb — Ingrid Holme (@HolmeIngrid) November 21, 2018

I honestly don't get it. Not only is the ad repugnant, but it seems to imply she would have suffered less if it was the TGV... but it WAS the TGV?



Jesus. I mean, if it was an ad for something completely unrelated that happened to use that hoary old movie cliche imagery, you could almost understand it (while being incredibly misjudged). But no, the premise of the ad is literally "woman getting hit by the TGV". Awful. https://t.co/jnUhAy7M01 — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) November 22, 2018

It was captioned: "With TGV, she would have suffered less."



The posters are for the arrival of high-speed TGV trains with the caption: "With the TGV, she would have suffered less."



They were launched after Emilie Hallouin died from being tied to TGV tracks by her husband & was hit by a train https://t.co/ebqhj6mx8f — Kit Kansas (@kit_kansas) November 21, 2018

Four months ago, French woman, Emilie Hallouin was tied to TGV tracks by her estranged husband and killed by a train in a murder-suicide.



Yes, men, it’s fucking *hilarious* isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/ZWspmXEMnF — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) November 22, 2018

A French Court declared that this👇🏻poster ad for #TGV is not depicting violence against woman!! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SHsuc2Q5VY — Amit Vij (@amitvij) November 23, 2018

A poster ad that had been causing outrage among women's rights activists in France has been deemed legal by a local French court. The poster was created to advertise the arrival of a new, high-speed TGV train in the southern town of Beziers. In it, a woman can be seen tied to railway tracks while a train can be seen approaching. The caption reads, "With the TGV, she would have suffered less."The advert outraged women's rights organisations in France, as well as the country's Equality Minister. A legal challenge against the ad was filed on grounds that the ad was insensitive to women. Many noted that the ad was especially insensitive as just four months ago, a man had killed his 34-year-old wife Emilie Hallouin by tying her to a TGV track in Northern France, ABC News reported. However, a Montpellier court has held that the ad is legal, and that it does not promote violence against women, despite containing 'doubtful' and 'provocative humour'.Many in France, both on and off social media have criticized the ad as an example of 'feminicide'. The outrage was such that Bezier's far-right mayor Robert Maynard took to Twitter to defend the ad.However, Netizens have been viciously attacking the verdict with a barrage of tweets, memes and commentary.