France Outraged after Local Court Rules Controversial Ad Does Not Promote Violence Against Women
The ad TGV train captioned 'If it was 'With the TGV, she would have suffered less,' was released just 4 months after a woman was killed by her husband on TGV tracks in Northern France.
The advert outraged women's rights organisations in France, as well as the country's Equality Minister. A legal challenge against the ad was filed on grounds that the ad was insensitive to women. Many noted that the ad was especially insensitive as just four months ago, a man had killed his 34-year-old wife Emilie Hallouin by tying her to a TGV track in Northern France, ABC News reported. However, a Montpellier court has held that the ad is legal, and that it does not promote violence against women, despite containing 'doubtful' and 'provocative humour'.
Many in France, both on and off social media have criticized the ad as an example of 'feminicide'. The outrage was such that Bezier's far-right mayor Robert Maynard took to Twitter to defend the ad.
Faut-il interdire les milliers d'apologies du "féminicide" dans le cinéma, les dessins animés, les clips musicaux @MarleneSchiappa ? #LePolitiquementCorrectRendFou #Béziers #LGVOccitanieOui pic.twitter.com/AOIUQQhCEY— Robert Ménard (@RobertMenardFR) December 12, 2017
However, Netizens have been viciously attacking the verdict with a barrage of tweets, memes and commentary.
A controversial poster depicting a woman tied to train tracks did not promote anti-female violence, a French court has ruled.— James E Daspit (@treasurecolecto) November 22, 2018
To mark the arrival of high-speed TGV trains in Beziers last December, the posters were put up around the town With the TGV, she would have suffered less pic.twitter.com/XDeNBbCPus
The posters were launched four months after 34-year-old Emilie Hallouin died when she was tied to TGV tracks by her husband and hit by a train in a murder-suicide in northern France.https://t.co/bfXKIluJSb— Ingrid Holme (@HolmeIngrid) November 21, 2018
Going to court to advocate ban of this ad is waste of time.— Santanu (@Santanus2015) November 23, 2018
But surely I will think twice before taking any TGV train because of their sick mentality. Their feelings & human values certainly questionable.
I honestly don't get it. Not only is the ad repugnant, but it seems to imply she would have suffered less if it was the TGV... but it WAS the TGV?— Andrew Wade (@storiesandpages) November 22, 2018
What the hell france? What am I missing? No one gets your weird humor.
Jesus. I mean, if it was an ad for something completely unrelated that happened to use that hoary old movie cliche imagery, you could almost understand it (while being incredibly misjudged). But no, the premise of the ad is literally "woman getting hit by the TGV". Awful. https://t.co/jnUhAy7M01— Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) November 22, 2018
Legal? Apparently so. Awful? Yes. Would this ad feel threatening to me? It would. Read the short article for more.— Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@sundene) November 23, 2018
It was captioned: "With TGV, she would have suffered less."
But the suffering in any capacity was deemed ok I guess. https://t.co/Rb6qdpXlPU
This isn’t bad creative; it’s lazy creative.— Kit Kansas (@kit_kansas) November 21, 2018
The posters are for the arrival of high-speed TGV trains with the caption: "With the TGV, she would have suffered less."
They were launched after Emilie Hallouin died from being tied to TGV tracks by her husband & was hit by a train https://t.co/ebqhj6mx8f
it is in bad taste and wrong as it shows a little to no respect to the deceased.. you can't invent a gun and say remember that shooting in the bar with this gun those people would have suffered less..— sam (@samakesjokes) November 23, 2018
Interestingly, the only replies I’ve had saying how *funny* it all is, have all been from men.— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) November 22, 2018
Four months ago, French woman, Emilie Hallouin was tied to TGV tracks by her estranged husband and killed by a train in a murder-suicide.
Yes, men, it’s fucking *hilarious* isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/ZWspmXEMnF
A French Court declared that this👇🏻poster ad for #TGV is not depicting violence against woman!! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SHsuc2Q5VY— Amit Vij (@amitvij) November 23, 2018
