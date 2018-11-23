GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

France Outraged after Local Court Rules Controversial Ad Does Not Promote Violence Against Women

The ad TGV train captioned 'If it was 'With the TGV, she would have suffered less,' was released just 4 months after a woman was killed by her husband on TGV tracks in Northern France.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
France Outraged after Local Court Rules Controversial Ad Does Not Promote Violence Against Women
The ad TGV train captioned 'If it was 'With the TGV, she would have suffered less,' was released just 4 months after a woman was killed by her husband on TGV tracks in Northern France.
A poster ad that had been causing outrage among women's rights activists in France has been deemed legal by a local French court. The poster was created to advertise the arrival of a new, high-speed TGV train in the southern town of Beziers. In it, a woman can be seen tied to railway tracks while a train can be seen approaching. The caption reads, "With the TGV, she would have suffered less."

The advert outraged women's rights organisations in France, as well as the country's Equality Minister. A legal challenge against the ad was filed on grounds that the ad was insensitive to women. Many noted that the ad was especially insensitive as just four months ago, a man had killed his 34-year-old wife Emilie Hallouin by tying her to a TGV track in Northern France, ABC News reported. However, a Montpellier court has held that the ad is legal, and that it does not promote violence against women, despite containing 'doubtful' and 'provocative humour'.

Many in France, both on and off social media have criticized the ad as an example of 'feminicide'. The outrage was such that Bezier's far-right mayor Robert Maynard took to Twitter to defend the ad.




However, Netizens have been viciously attacking the verdict with a barrage of tweets, memes and commentary.






























Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery