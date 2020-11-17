France Radio Apologises After Accidentally Publishing Obituaries of Queen Elizabeth, Pelé

A French public radio station mistakenly published more than 100 obituaries, which included those of well-known personalities like the British Queen, footballer Pele and former actress Brigitte Bardot.

Radio France Internationale (RFI), BBC's counterpart in France, on Monday said that their website had encountered a technical problem which is why the obituaries got published.

France's RFI public radio apologised for publishing obituaries for a number of celebrities still very much alive.

Citing a "technical problem" that caused the death notices to be released on its website Monday, the broadcaster said: "We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us.

🔴 Un problème technique a entraîné la publication de nombreuses nécrologies sur notre site. Nous sommes mobilisés pour rectifier ce bug majeur et présentons nos excuses aux personnes concernées ainsi qu'à vous qui nous suivez et nous faites confiance. — RFI (@RFI) November 16, 2020

"We are mobilising to rectify this major bug," said the Twitter account of RFI, which saw itself the target of much online derision for the error.

Others RFI declared dead included Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former US President Jimmy Carter, Cuban leader Raul Castro, actors Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot -- all in their 80s and 90s.

French business mogul Bernard Tapie, 77, whose obituary had been prematurely published by other news outlets at least twice before, was also on the RFI list.

Meanwhile, Britain will hold "a blockbuster weekend of celebrations" in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day's public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday.

The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.

The government unveiled plans for four days of celebrations later that year to "reflect on Her Majesty’s reign, and her impact on the UK and the world since 1952".

