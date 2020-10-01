France's Daredevil 'Spiderman' Fined by German Police for Scaling Frankfurt Skyscraper

German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings Thursday.

Robert, known as Spiderman for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb didn’t have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.

As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.

This, however, is not the first instance of a man dubbed as "Spiderman" for his ability to scale walls. Earlier in May, a video of a man climbing a high fort wall in Karnataka without any equipment and protection has left the internet in a state of shock.

The man, known as "Karnataka's Spiderman" is called Jyoti Raju. As per various reports, he is a self-taught rock climber and aims to scale the Angel Falls in Venezuela some day. The Angel Falls is among the highest waterfalls in the world at a height of around 980 metres.

(With inputs from AP)