BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

France's Daredevil 'Spiderman' Fined by German Police for Scaling Frankfurt Skyscraper

France's Daredevil 'Spiderman' Fined by German Police for Scaling Frankfurt Skyscraper

Robert, known as Spiderman for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Buzz Staff

German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings Thursday.

Robert, known as Spiderman for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb didn’t have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.

READ: Spiderman, is That You? 7-year-old Boy Climbing Walls in UP Sparks Memes on Twitter

As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.

This, however, is not the first instance of a man dubbed as "Spiderman" for his ability to scale walls. Earlier in May, a video of a man climbing a high fort wall in Karnataka without any equipment and protection has left the internet in a state of shock.

The man, known as "Karnataka's Spiderman" is called Jyoti Raju. As per various reports, he is a self-taught rock climber and aims to scale the Angel Falls in Venezuela some day. The Angel Falls is among the highest waterfalls in the world at a height of around 980 metres.

(With inputs from AP)

Next Story
Loading