All's Not Lost Yet? US Scientist Explains Potential New Method To Remake Dinosaur DNA

Scientists from the Ohio State University have set on a path to recreate the massive creatures that walked the surface of the Earth before getting wiped out 66 million years ago after an asteroid hit the blue planet. Dinosaurs have been a thing of fascination for researchers since time immemorial. Jurassic Park, the novel and film, sparked that fascination among the common masses. The method of genetic cloning depicted in the movie was far from practicality, since DNAs cannot survive that long. The strands collapse after seven million years, which makes it impossible to clone their DNA, until now.

William Ausich, Professor of Palaeontology, Ohio State University, says that not all hope is lost. Using what the scientific community calls ‘Frankenstein DNA,’ ProfWilliam believes that rather than using the DNA found in fossilized bones, developments can be done based on dinosaurs’ modern relatives – birds.

After the Chicxulub impact, when a 10-mile-long asteroid hit the earth, birds are the only surviving descendants of dinosaurs. They evolved from the meat-eating dinosaur family knows as Theropods. According to Prof William, there may be remnant DNA in the genome of modern-day birds, with support of a 2018 study that stated dinosaur DNA’s appearance may be found in birds and turtles. In the study, the results showcased similarities between Tyrannosaurus Rex and a modern-day ostrich.

The professor is positive that with the fragments of DNA found in dinosaur bones, scientists will not be able to make a complete dinosaur. “Instead, they have to combine the fragments of the DNA found in the modern-day birds just like Frankenstein was made,” he said in an article he wrote for The Conversation. He also stated that the resulting creature would not look like an actual dinosaur but would be a hybrid-blended creature blended from genetic materials of birds and reptiles.

