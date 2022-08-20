'Frankie Loves to Eat': Cat Dad Sings Melodiously to Feline in Adorable Video

It’s another day, and another cat video that has gone viral. Only this time, it is not the feline but her owner that has caught the internet’s attention. The clip posted on Instagram shows a cat owner talking to his pet with a song. The clip opens with a man laughing and explaining how his husband is singing to their pet cat. The man then walks the camera to another room where his husband, holding the cat in his arms, is conversing via a song – a melodious one we must say. “Frankie is a cat from outer space,” read the caption.

The man’s adorable conversation broke the internet, garnering over a million views and a ton of comments on Instagram. Appreciating the man’s singing, users asked where they buy the ticket for this musical. “This is the best thing ever, ” a user wrote while another called the clip “precious”.

People joked that the cat did not like the fact that their conversation was caught on camera. “Cat is not amused,” a comment read.

In reaction to the video, a few users also shared the story of them singing for their cats. “I sing to my cats all the time too but unfortunately for them, I’m a terrible singer lol,” one person wrote.

In another similar viral video, a man was seen introducing his pet dog to a neighbourhood cat. The elderly man, out on a walk with his dog, picks up the animal to take him close to the cat near the bushes on the sidewalk.

The dog lifts his leg to pat the cat who takes a step back assuming it to be a danger. However, they soon get comfortable and start patting each other with no harm.

After the introduction of the animals, the man places the dog back on the ground and pats the cat before continuing with his walk. The video collected nearly 8 million views on TikTok along with a flood of reactions.

