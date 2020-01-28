Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Freakishly Huge Mosquito Gets Caught on Inter-Net and Starts a Meme Fest

Twitter user Ezequiel Lobo from Córdoba, Argentina, shared a picture of the mosquito-like being looking huge when compared to a regular size mosquito lying beside it.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter

A freaky picture of a humongous mosquito has given netizens the goosebumps and left many speculating wild stories and theories.

Twitter user Ezequiel Lobo from Córdoba, Argentina, shared a picture of the mosquito-like being looking huge when compared to a regular size mosquito lying beside it.

The post was originally captioned in Spanish and shared on the social media platform on January 22.

The caption, when translated, says: “Look at the size of the mosquito which entered my house. (There’s a normal-sized mosquito kept beside it for comparison)”.

The picture has garnered varied responses and was shared rapidly. The original tweet has received more than 139.9 K likes till now and has been retweeted 23.3K times.

People got creative and started making memes using the picture.

Someone even saw the bug’s similarity with a popular cartoon character, childhood superhero Ben 10’s alien avatar Stinkfly.

The picture soon reached Reddit, where a user said somebody was playing Jumanji again somewhere that led to the animal’s breakout.

Another wrote that there might be chances of the picture being manipulated or fake.

In another chain on Reddit, some users came out saying that the mosquito-lookalike was actually a Robber or Assassin fly.

Some other users said that it was in reality a type of crane fly.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

