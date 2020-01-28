Freakishly Huge Mosquito Gets Caught on Inter-Net and Starts a Meme Fest

A freaky picture of a humongous mosquito has given netizens the goosebumps and left many speculating wild stories and theories.

Twitter user Ezequiel Lobo from Córdoba, Argentina, shared a picture of the mosquito-like being looking huge when compared to a regular size mosquito lying beside it.

The post was originally captioned in Spanish and shared on the social media platform on January 22.

The caption, when translated, says: “Look at the size of the mosquito which entered my house. (There’s a normal-sized mosquito kept beside it for comparison)”.

MIREN EL TAMAÑO DEL MOSQUITO QUE ACABA DE ENTRAR POR MI VENTANA (al lado hay uno normal para hacer una perfecta comparación ahre) tengo: miedo pic.twitter.com/aypd1O67wT — ezequiel (@EzeLobo1) January 22, 2020

The picture has garnered varied responses and was shared rapidly. The original tweet has received more than 139.9 K likes till now and has been retweeted 23.3K times.

People got creative and started making memes using the picture.

Jaj tranqui es un delivery de sangre que contrató Drácula pic.twitter.com/Qs0K5KNqCw — 2.5 리터 보온병 (@al_salahmin) January 22, 2020

Aparecía en el god of war el bicho ese pic.twitter.com/YTXiuL3x3L — Joaking (@Joacopredigerr) January 22, 2020

Someone even saw the bug’s similarity with a popular cartoon character, childhood superhero Ben 10’s alien avatar Stinkfly.

era el mosquito de Ben 10 pic.twitter.com/lGzgHamC17 — Juan 🇧🇪 (@DJuaan_90) January 22, 2020

The picture soon reached Reddit, where a user said somebody was playing Jumanji again somewhere that led to the animal’s breakout.

Another wrote that there might be chances of the picture being manipulated or fake.

In another chain on Reddit, some users came out saying that the mosquito-lookalike was actually a Robber or Assassin fly.

Some other users said that it was in reality a type of crane fly.

