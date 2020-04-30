'Free America Now': Covidiot Elon Musk Had a Meltdown on Twitter Over Lockdown

Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of electric car company Tesla, sees to be in opposition of the lockdown imposed in US to arrest the spread of coronavirus. He tweeted his protest on Wednesday saying, “ Free America now”

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk also said that people should be given back their freedom citing a report which said that the lockdown hasn’t helped America save lives. He tweeted several news items and infograhics to show that the lockdown wasn’t needed.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

“Bravo Texas,” he wrote in another tweet as he quoted a news story on Texas allowing select businesses to open from Friday.

“Silicon Valley has become Sanctimonious Valley,” he said in another tweet. Musk’s outburst on social media comes at a time when he was close to securing a $750m payout from a bonus scheme linked to Tesla’s share price, according to reports.

Musk’s Tesla has laid off hundreds of janitors, shuttle-bus drivers and other low-wage workers after the pandemic lockdown in March. Silicon Valley giants Apple, Google and Facebook, have decided to pay their workers, but Tesla has plunged its workers into crisis after sending them home without pay.

Musk on Wednesday called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringes on personal freedom and will damage the economy. The billionaire entrepreneur, speaking on an earnings update for the electric carmaker, lashed out at the orders which forced the shutdown of production in California and said he remained "a bit worried" about when production would resume.







The comments by Musk, who is also the founder of the private space exploration firm SpaceX, come amid caution by authorities in the US and other parts of the world about easing restrictions imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

He condemned shelter in place orders, "or as we call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights ... and breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country.".

US is among the worst hit countries in the Covid-19 pandemic with nearly 61,000 deaths and 1,039,743 cases of infection have been reported so far.