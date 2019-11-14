Free For All: Viral Video Shows People Looting Fish From Truck Which Overturned in Kanpur

Picture this, you are walking on the streets on a Tuesday morning and you see there are fishes all around. Well, something similar has happened in Kanpur after a truck loaded with live fish, toppled in the middle of a busy street.

In a video, now gone viral, it can be seen that after the unfortunate accident, live and squirming fishes were lying all over the road. It resulted in a chaotic situation, where people can see quickly grabbing as many as fishes they can and put it in bags.

Watch the video below:

As expected, the video went viral in no time with over 2.5 thousand views. Commenting on the blatant loot, one twitter user wrote, “Aaj to fish pakode khayenge sab log woh bhi free ki Machli ke...” Another user joked, “Roadside maacher jhol”. “Aaj to maacchh bhoj hoga,” wrote a third.

Just a last month, a truck full of poultry crashed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Locals crowded the area, stole all that they could and the video went massively viral on Twitter.

Some people are seen selecting the chicken while a few were seen getting on to the crashed vehicle and pulling out the poultry from within.

In what seemed like a jackpot moment, people were seen carrying chicken in both their hands from the sight of the crash.

Locals steal broiler chickens after the truck, carrying the poultry, crashes near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of #Sambalpur district #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yBwN7t4NdD — OTV (@otvnews) October 30, 2019

